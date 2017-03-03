Feuding Communities Seek Military Presence In Gokana

As the brewing communal crisis among some communities in Gokana Local Government Area in Rivers State rages on, stakeholders in the area have called for military intervention to avert further hostilities.

The decision for military presence in Gokana was unanimously reached on Wednesday, during a meeting held between leaders of warring Lewe and Bonu Communities, and other stakeholders in Gokana, with the S.A. to the Governor on conflict Resolution, Chief Okori Abelekum at the Conference Hall of Deputy Governor’s office, Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman, Gokana Council of Traditional Rulers, High Chief Barisi Kpaama, said the people of Gokana were desirous of enduring peace, as they have lost greatly to the crisis.

Chief Kpaama who is also the Paramount Ruler of Biara Community, said the crisis in Gokana, was perpetrated by out-laws who exploit the conflict situation to satisfy their selfish aims.

He called on Government to take proactive action by bringing in the military to stop the hostilities which had resulted in wanton destructions of lives and property.

He added that perpetrators of the hostilities should be arrested and prosecuted.

In his submission, the Chairman of Boonalo Gokana Peace Committee, a soico-cultural organisation in the area Chief Mene Dilosi, thanked the Rivers State Governor, Barr Ezenwo Wike for his concern for peace in Gokana, and stressed the need for military intervention as a panacea for the acts of criminalities and lawlessness which had robbed Gokana residents of enduring peace.

Adumene Deekor, said the people of Beera have suffered terribly, as a result of the Gokana crisis and called on the government to come to the rescue of the people.

The Paramount Ruler also gave a shocking revelation when he disclosed that the meeting that a particular community, Deeyor, sold the government transformer in the community to prosecute war.

He described such act as a disincentive to development as Gokana was in dire need of development.

Addressing the Gokana leaders, the S.A. to the Governor on Conflict Resolution, Chief Okori Abelekum warned the conflicting communities to how the line peace or face the full wrath of the law, adding that he had met with the peace and security committee in the state, comprising of all service chiefs of the various security agencies.

He noted that the committee will embark on a visit to Gokana to ascertain things on the ground before the next line of action. The meeting was attended by leaders from, Bomu, Lewe, Nweol, Biara, and Mogho Communities.

