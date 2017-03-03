Fans Want Rivers United Restructured

Worried over the unimpressive performance of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), fans of the club have sought the removal of the technical manager of the team, Stanley Eguma.

A strong supporter and follower of the club Alek Dokubo, said the consecutive home draws and away loss is not going down well with the fans and supporters.

According to him, the team has all what it takes to win the league, following their good calibre of players but surprisely the players are not showing those qualities.

Recently, the State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye read riot act, saying that if they do not improve in their subsequent games, the ministry has no other option than to sack the entire management and players.

Dokubo stated that part of the problems is that Eguma has over stayed, consequently, being benefit with new technical ideas, besides, there is gross misplacement of players in terms of playing positions.

“In my opinion, government should change the entire management, in fact restructure the team. Eguma has stayed in the club for over 16 years, as such we want new vision.

Apart from that we also have the idea that there are misunderstanding between technical crew and the management.

Etengo Dimkpa