Ex-Commisioner Dumps APC

Barely two weeks after a former Chief of Staff and Rivers Sate Commissioner for Transport, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), the pioneer PDP Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Hon Sunny N. Nwokekoro has left the APC.

Hon Nwokekoro who also was a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, last Monday wrote officially to notify the State Chairman of the APC, Chief Davies Ibiamu Ikanya of his decision to leave the party.

The former commissioner said he decided to dump the APC after reflecting on goings on in the party, particularly in Rivers State.

The letter of resignation read: ‘’After a deep thought of the goings on in the party, particularly in Rivers State, it is my considered decision to exit the party effective immediately.

I, therefore, take this path of honour by formerly letting you know that I have denounced my membership of All Progressives Congress (APC) while still wishing you all the best in your future endeavours ’’.

Nwokekoro who declined saying whether he has rejoined PDP said he will come up with a full statement after consultations with stakeholders and his supporters.

Sources, however, informed The Tide that the former commissioner has decided to follow his mentor and political godfather, Prince Uche Secondus back to the PDP.

Some Political leaders in Port Harcourt Local Government Area believe that Nwokekoro’s exit from the APC has further buried the opposition party in Ward 9 in Port Harcourt and in the state capital.

The Tide gathered that the sweeping victory of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Etche legislative re-run elections on Saturday appeared to have sapped the remaining strength of members of the APC in Rivers State, and there were indications that experienced politicians among them were under intense pressure to cross over to the PDP in order to be politically relevant in the state.