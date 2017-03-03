Enough Of Xenophobic Attacks In S’Africa

Recently, Nigerians in South Africa were again targets of xenophobic attacks. In two separate incidents on February 5 in Rosettenville, a suburb of Johannesburg and on February 18 in Pretoria West, businesses of Nigerians were attacked, looted and properties destroyed and burnt.

According to a statement credited to the President, Nigerian Union in South Africa, Ikechukwu Anyene, five buildings with Nigerian businesses, including a church have been looted and burnt by South Africans. One of the buildings is a mechanic garage with 28 cars under repairs while other vital documents were burnt.

Anyene, who reportedly spoke in a telephone interview from Pretoria, said that attacks in Pretoria West were purely xenophobic and criminal as the attackers looted the shops and homes before burning them, while the Pastor of the burnt church was wounded. He said the union reported the incident to the Nigerian Mission and South Africa Police.

These latest attacks on Nigerians in South Africa are highly condemnable and particularly smack of gross ingratitude given the pivotal role Nigeria played in ending long years of apartheid in South Africa, among other positive interventions. Nigeria did not only commit huge resources to the fight against apartheid in South Africa, it also lost some of its citizens to the struggle.

Indeed, it is antithetical to the African Union Charter and the much cherished African traditional ethos of hospitality that Nigerians should be at the receiving end of aggression of the same South Africans.

Expectedly, the attacks have elicited strong condemnations from many prominent Nigerians, including the National Assembly, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP).

The Tide wishes to join these eminent Nigerians and institutions to condemn in strong terms the incessant attacks on Nigerians living and doing business in South Africa.

We particularly support the move by the National Assembly to send a strong delegation to the South African Parliament to register Nigeria’s displeasure over the attacks.

We recall that the incidence of xenophobic attacks in South Africa has been on the increase after democratization in 1994. The attack against immigrants in 2015, in particular, prompted foreign governments to begin repatriation of their citizens. To date, not less than 116 Nigerians have been killed in such attacks.

These latest attacks are, therefore, provocative and should not be played down by the Nigerian government.

Beyond the big brother role Nigeria played in freeing South Africa from an apartheid regime that claimed about 21,000 lives, business relations between South Africa and Nigeria has been grossly skewed in favour of the former.

We recall that as at March, 2016 when the South African President, Jacob Zuma addressed a joint session of the National Assembly, he said South Africa owned some 120 companies in Nigeria, notable among them being the telecommunications giant (MTN), the Digital Satellite Television, (DSTV) and Shoprite.

It is sad, however, that while South African businesses in Nigeria enjoy maximum patronage and protection, the same cannot be said of Nigeria’s in South Africa.

We expect that selfless hospitality of Nigeria should inform equal reciprocity by South Africa through brotherly hospitality to Nigerians living and doing business in that country.

In view of this disturbing trend in South Africa, The Tide calls on the Federal Government to set-up a committee to investigate the true causes of the recent attacks on Nigerians. This should be followed by a high-powered delegation to South Africa to warn of likely reprisal attacks on South Africa’s interest in Nigeria. It is high time Nigeria drummed it to the hearing of South Africans that they do not have monopoly of violence.

Meanwhile, we want to urge Nigerians living and doing business in South Africa to remain calm and law abiding, while they also avoid any act of provocation.

More importantly, it has become imperative that the Federal Government renegotiates the terms of its international relations with South Africa in such a way that will be mutually beneficial to the two countries.

We also urge the Federal Government to have a credible data of all Nigerians in the Diaspora to ascertain where they live and what they do for living. This would create a good link between them and the embassies and also help in nipping in the bud the wave of senseless attacks on Nigerians around the world.