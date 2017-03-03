Combating Youth Restiveness In Nigeria

The words ‘youth restiveness’ have become a cliché to Nigerians over the years. This epidemic which has undauntedly become endemic has been given different colorations. However, I view it as the uncontrolled, violent and unpleasant ways by which youth communicate their dissatisfaction to the government or people in authority over a perceived neglect of their demands and expectations.

The origin of this menace could be traced to the oil rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria where the youth felt that the government of the day was not living up to their expectations and yearning, and as a result took to arms, vandalisation of oil pipelines and kidnapping of expatriates just to drive home their points. This strategy, however, took a negative turn on the economy as oil companies relocated their headquarters to Lagos and other parts of the country, while expatriates ran for their lives thereby crippling growth and development in the region and the country at large.

Today, we have experienced the proliferation of many restive groups in the country. Apart from the many Niger Delta militant groups, there exist MASSOB, OPC, OMBATSE, the defeated Boko Haram, Niger Delta Avengers and many more groups avenging one grievance or the other. Granted, these restive groups had or are still perpetrating unwholesome acts and gaining government’s attention wrongly; but one cannot pretend not to agree with the fact that life is all about cause and effect, and to every inaction, there is an action; to every action, there is a responsive reaction.

This then brings us to the big question; what could be the cause (s) of these unwarranted restiveness or are they actually warranted?

After much pondering and wondering, the following factors were deduced as the possible causes of youth restiveness.

Unemployment: This factor has become a protracted ailment to Nigeria. There are over 20 million unemployed youths ranging from graduates, skilled to unskilled who have been denied the opportunity to make a meaning out of their lives.

Every electioneering period, politicians and parties would acknowledge that youths need jobs; they would promise an overnight creation of millions of jobs in their manifestos but once they get into power, it becomes mission impossible. These youths who have worked for the politicians are now kept in the waiting room without attention until the tenure is over. This frustration and neglect drives the youth from the waiting room to the emergency room in search of a quick solution.

Since the government always acknowledges this factor to the point that they reflect it in their manifestos, they should rise up to the occasion and do the needful to create job opportunities. Although the Federal Government is gradually stepping on the pedal, the state governments are expected to synergise.

Arming of the youth by politicians: Over the years, since power tussle in Nigeria became a do- or -die affair, a battle for only the strong hearted, politicians now distribute arms to the youth for electioneering purposes, political assassination ballot box snatching etc and thereafter abandon them without engaging them in meaningful enterprises or retrieving the weapons they gave to them. These weapons are later used to terrorize the populace through robbery, kidnapping, cultism etc. When this act of restiveness has fully heated the polity to the point of explosion, even the pot bellied politicians run abroad for safety, thereby turning the hunter to the hunted.

Corruption: The fact that Nigeria is corrupt is now stale news. Nigeria is now globally renowned for corruption to the point that a search for the word ‘corruption’ on the internet will likely pop up the suggestion ‘corruption in Nigeria’.

Although, some patriotic Nigerians may be in a haste to point out that Nigeria is not a one ranger in this wilderness of corruption. This is true. There are many corrupt nations in the world.

However, corruption in these countries is peculiar to the ruling class and high ranking public officials.

In contrast, corruption in Nigeria is a horizontal cankerworm that is clinging to the fabrics of all, from the ruling class to the rank and file, from the pot bellied permanent secretary to the messenger; from the police constable collecting illegal ‘roger’ to the motorist on the road increasing fares because the filling station did not have fuel; from the affluent pastor with private jets to the hire-purchase cab driver; from the parents paying huge sum to secure admission for their wards into the university to the professor demanding payments from students in cash or in kind to pass examination; from the contractor who receives payments for unfinished projects to the sales boy who triples the cost price of a commodity; from the politician who stashes away billion in Swiss accounts to the town union chairman who embezzles local funds.

Corruption is everywhere in Nigeria, even in the air we breath.

However, I think there is still hope for Nigeria especially now that the current administration has made fighting corruption its major agenda.

Nevertheless ,I urge the government to look into the following suggestions for possible solutions to this menace.

Firstly is the value reorientation of the youths. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) should embark on massive sensitization and reorientation of the youth, acquainting them with their rights and responsibilities as citizens of this great country.

Secondly, government should continue to show serious commitment to the eradication of corruption by ensuring speedy trial and punishment of corrupt persons to serve as deterrent. Nigeria today is fighting to survive from the clutches of economic recession or retrogression as I choose to call it. And this economic downturn, from all indications, was occasioned by the way and manner previous administrations, mismanaged the country’s fund with reckless abandon.

A country so blessed by God with resources it needed to develop into a paradise is now in a precarious situation, looking for help from within and outside in a bid to at least set up a garden instead of a paradise. What a paradox!

We got to this shameful state today because over the years, public servants who have been accused or found wanting for the embezzlement of public funds have been allowed to go free and even compensated with bigger contracts or offices

I applaud the efforts the current administration is making to bring corrupt public servants to book. It is a welcome development and indeed an answer to the prayers of the ordinary Nigerians. At least, there is hope for Nigeria and the integrity of government. However, it will be more rewarding if this fight against corruption is holistic enough and not targeted at the opposition alone. It should not be used as a tool to silence the opposition. This sanitization should cut across all and sundry who wear any label of corruption. Only then would Nigerians beat their chest and say ‘freedom at last’ especially for the youths.

The government should also make serious efforts to create jobs to reduce the high level of youth unemployment which has been pushing the youths into crimes. The youth is the most vibrant and active wing of any country’s population and as such should not be allowed to be idling. An idle mind, they say, is the devil’s workshop. When the active and adventurous mind of the youth is not meaningfully engaged, it engages itself.

Lastly, the government should enact laws stopping the use of thugs by politicians and rely more on the Department of State Service (DSS) and the police force for their protection.

Conclusively, it is not a crime for the youth to agitate for their rights but the way and manner such agitations are communicated is of great concern especially when it is done in a violent way. Therefore, I appeal to the youth of this great country to use constructive approach borne out of dialogue and good conscience to express and communicate their grievances to the government. It is only when this is done that we can be perceived as true leaders of tomorrow.

Mgboh writes from Port Harcourt.

Goodluck Mgboh