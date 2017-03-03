Army Plans New Battalion At Nembe

The Nigerian Army has hinted on plans to establish a new Battalion in Nembe while again commending Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State for placing security as one of his administration’s top priority and for his continued support to security agencies, as well as the provision of modern crime fighting equipment.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai gave the indication, when he led other senior military officers on an official visit to the governor at Government House, Yenagoa yesterday.

Buratai, who said he was in the state to formerly operationalize the new 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, thanked the governor for the allocation of the area for the brigade and the efforts to secure its permanent site.

According to him, the Nigerian Army has continued to enjoy massive support from the Bayelsa State Government, despite the current economic challenge s and assured that, the Army will reciprocate by working with other sister agencies to make the state safer.

While announcing plans to set up a new Battalion in Nembe, headquarters of Nembe local government area, the Army Chief explained that, Bayelsa State should be adequately secured at all times, because of its strategic location and the massive national assets and investment potentials it has.

He said “ While the Brigade settles down, I want to appreciate your Excellency for all the support you have been rendering to the Nigerian Army here in Bayelsa State, despite the challenge of resources. The acquisition of the temporal site for the Brigade and the onging survey of the permanent site is highly appreciated”.

Buratai equally applauded the governor for the huge transformation in the state, through the provision of landmark projects, especially the new Governor’s office, which he described as gigantic and added that, it is another milestone for his administration.

Responding, Governor Dickson thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Army Command for fulfilling the pledge of setting up the new brigade in the state, noting that, it will further strengthen the security architecture of the State.

Governor Dickson, who formally commissioned the new 16 brigade headquarters located at AIT/Elebele Road, charged the Army Command not to allow the land for the permanent site of the brigade to lie fallow for too long, while also tasking the visiting Army Chief on the setting up of good command schools and medical outfits to compliment the development drive of the government.

“As you are aware our government has a very clear agenda on development, very clear agenda on security and very clear agenda on promoting prosperity. And, none of these can be achieved without first establishing a conducive, peaceful and safe environment”.

On the proposed plan to inaugurate a battalion in Nembe, the governor said, it is a welcome development, as it will completely bring all the skirmishes in that area to an end, which hitherto was rampant, because of its coastline and its location as a major gateway.

The governor used the occasion to hand over a written request asking the Army to send its personnel to provide technical assistance by way of physical training to students in all the newly built model schools across the state, especially the flagship Ijaw National Academy at Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area.