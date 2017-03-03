47 Renounce Cultism In Church

A total of 47 cultists have so far renounced their membership of different cult groups in Ogoniland this year.

Recently, 17 ex-cultists from Baraiya Community near Nonwa, in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State. gave their lives to Christ as they renounced their membership of different cult groups in Ogoniland.

Earlier, 30 ex-cultists from Gokana Local Government Area renounced and testified in January during a healing service of the Greater Evangelism World Crusade (GEWC) at Rukpokwu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Presenting the 17 repentant cultists to the congregation during February’s healing service, Evangelist Frank Banigo narrated how they were converted, saying that it was not an easy task.

According to Banigo, the leader of the repentant 17 who simply gave his name as Lucky, had escaped from the threat of another cult kingpin who had vowed to kill him.

He further told the congregation that on running for his dear life, Lucky went to him for protection and in the process, Evangelist Banigo interrogated him (Lucky) during which he narrated his ordeal, and thereafter took the man of God to the group’s hideout.

On arrival at the place, Banigo said that the cultists tended to be hostile to him and Lucky, but as God would have His way, there was calm, as they began to hear the word of God.

As we continued with the preaching Banigo said, the Holy Spirit arrested the gang which willingly accepted Christ and became converted.

The Tide reports that the 17 converted ex-cultists were thereafter baptised and admitted into a group of young crusaders of the Church. Various charms used by the ex-cultists during their nefarious acts were displayed before the congregation.

ThankGod Echikwa