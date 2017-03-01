Xenophobic attacks: Senate To Engage S’Africa Parliament

The Senate yesterday resolved to send a strong delegation to South Africa’s parliament to register displeasure over attacks on Nigerians living in that country.

The move was sequel to a motion on “Xenophobic Attacks and Extra-Judicial Killings of Nigerians in South Africa” sponsored by Senator Rose Oko (PDP-Cross River).

Senator Oko said that the xenophobic attacks and extra-judicial killings violated Article 5 of the United Nations Universal Declaration on Human Rights.

She said that as signatory to the UN Charter on Human Rights, it was mandatory on South Africa to respect, promote and observe international laws on human rights.

The lawmaker added that in spite of the economic ties between Nigeria and South Africa and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by former President Goodluck Jonathan, hostilities on Nigerians by South Africa had continued.

Contributing, Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ike Ekweremadu, said that for many years, it took the contribution, commitment and support of Nigeria to get South Africa out of apartheid.

“It is time for this parliament to say enough is enough. We need to send a strong parliamentary delegation to South Africa to meet with their parliament to present our position as a country,” he said.

Also speaking, Chairman, Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, said that the committee had invited Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa and that he confirmed the attacks.

She, however, called on the Senate to allow the committee to meet and handle the matter and report back to it next week.

On his part, Sen. Bala Na’Allah said that it was ironical and un-African to pay back a country that had shown a high level of commitment to South Africa’s freedom, in the way South Africans were treating Nigerians.

“We are saddened by that. We must assert the superiority of our thinking and a demand for the reciprocity of respect from the commitment we have shown to the freedom of South Africa,” he said.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said that the issue was “sad and unfortunate”.

“This is one too many. We must take the bull by the horn to bring an end to this.

“ The two countries had always enjoyed an enviable relationship; we should not allow that to deteriorate.

“Nigeria has paid great sacrifices for South Africa. We must have a parliamentary engagement to find a way to address it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, has called on the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Continental to intervene in the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

He made the appeal yesterday in Abuja during the two-day stakeholders meeting and skill initiative workshop for youth empowerment organised by the NEPAD Continental and NEPAD Nigeria.

Lawal was represented by Amb. Roy Ugo, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

He said that NEPAD Continental as seat of the continent’s development programme in South Africa should design a quick intervention programme to end the attacks on Nigerians.

According to him, Nigeria and South Africa have several business and economic development partnerships which should not be disrupted because of some groups of selfish persons.

He said that the Federal Government would not want to take any drastic action that would negatively affect the relationship between Nigeria and South Africa.

Besides, Mr Lawal charged the NEPAD continental office to engage with relevant authorities in South Africa to do the needful with stringent measures put in place to punish perpetrators of xenophobia to serve as a deterrent to others.

In her response, Mrs Esterine Fotabong, Director, NEPAD continental said that the Government of South Africa has openly condemned the attacks on Nigerians and fellow Africans in the country.

She said that there would be a peaceful dialogue to resolve the misunderstanding and to continue the peaceful relationship between both countries for a better future.

Fotabong said she would relay the message to the Chief Executive Officer of NEPAD Continental so that quick interventions would be put in place to stop the menace.