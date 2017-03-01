S’Eagles To Prepare For Bafana With March Friendlies

Nigeria’s friendlies against Senegal and Burkina Faso this month will be used as preparation for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in June, according to coach Gernot Rohr.

The Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana have been drawn in the same qualifying group for the 2019 AFCON and will meet in the first round of matches in mid-June.

Returning to the AFCON is a particularly important target for Rohr and Nigeria, given that they missed out on participating in the recent 2017 edition in Gabon.

“We are not thinking too far ahead of the World Cup games against Cameroon later in the year,” Rohr told BBC Sport.

“These two friendly matches in England will help us prepare for South Africa in June.

“We have to take it one step at a time, first we focus on South Africa then we start to look at Cameroon.”

According to our source, the Super Eagles’ matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso will both be held at Hive Stadium in London.