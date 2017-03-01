RVHA Moves To Check Herdsmen

Following the recent activities of herdsmen in some parts of Rivers State, the State House of Assembly (RVHA) yesterday resolved to pass a bill soon, which will check the activities of herdsmen and farmers in the state. The House also resolved to liaise with the security agencies to take necessary measures aimed at bringing lasting peace between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

The decision of the House followed a motion moved by the lawmaker representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency 11, Hon. Nathaniel Uwaji under matters of urgency at yesterday’s sitting in Port Harcourt.

Uwaji, stated that the Fulanis, mostly nomadic, have searched for good pasture for their cattle over the years in the area. He noted however that of recent, the herdsmen no longer take their cattle to the open fields to graze, but to the farmlands.

According to him, “these cows have destroyed my people’s crops, leaving my people with the prospect of a lean harvest”.

The lawmaker who expressed worry that the Fulani herdsmen go about the destruction of farmlands brazenly and in a wanton manner, noted that the development has resulted in altercations between them and people of his area.

In strong terms, he said the impudence with which the herdsmen trespass the farmland is stretching the patience of his constituents, adding that he had course to plead with his people several times not to take laws into their hands.

Uwaji therefore prayed the security agencies particularly the Police to take necessary steps to forestall a breakdown of law and order in the area. In view of the seriousness of the matter, the House consequently charged the traditional rulers, the Local Government Council and all stakeholders to enter into synergy with the Police towards checking the activities of herdsmen and breakdown of law and order in the area.

Meanwhile, the Chairman House Committee on Health, Hon. Adonye Diri has submitted the Committee’s report on a bill for a law to establish the Rivers State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital in the state.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani who commended the members of the Committee for their tireless efforts, adjourned the deliberation on the bill till next sitting.

Enoch Epelle