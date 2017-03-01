Rumuji: NLNG, NNPC Bicker Over Cause Of Explosion

The Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) are now on a war path over the actual cause of the explosion that recently hit the NLNG pipeline in the Rumuji area of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, reportedly caused by the activities of Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), a subsidiary of the corporation.

NLNG had last week reported an explosion on one of its gas transmission systems which houses two gas pipelines in Rivers State.

The General Manager, External Relations, NLNG, Dr Kudo Eresia-Eke, said that the explosion went off some three kilometres from Rumuji.

Dr Eresia-Eke, however, added that no casualties were reported, and assured that the incident was being investigated.

The statement reads; “An explosion occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, 22nd February, 2017, on a section of the Right of Way housing two gas transmission pipelines, one of which belongs to Nigeria LNG, about three kilometres from Rumuji in Rivers State”.

Preliminary information had alleged that the operation of IDSL, which involves the use of dynamites and grenades around the area, caused the explosion.

It was alleged that when the IDSL denoted the explosives used in its operation, the vibration caused the explosion that hit NLNG pipelines.

However, in a swift reaction, IDSL denied responsibility for the pipeline explosion.

In a statement, NNPC spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu admitted that IDSL used explosives around the area but added that the IDSL’s operation crew, which was engaged in acquiring seismic data for SPDC in Oil Mining Lease (OML), 17/22 ROBO 3D prospect, observed approved safe distance standards contained in the Department of Petroleum Resources’ regulations, and therefore, could not have caused the blast.

The statement reads; “Our activities involve the use of seismic explosives of size 2kg and detonators. The drilled and exploded depth is 45 metres. At this depth, the effect on the surface cannot affect any structure. The suspected gas leakage on the gas pipeline between Eveku and Rumudogo 1 communities in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State on February 22, 2017, was not caused and cannot be caused by NNPC, IDSL Party 05 seismic operations. Our closest activity around the incident area yesterday (last Wednesday) was 798 metres away from the pipeline”.

“As a responsible corporate body, IDSL’s crew on operation in Emohua Local Government Area observed, to the letter, DPR’s regulations governing such activities which include: maintaining a minimum distance of 25 metres from tarmac roads, 50 metres from houses, 100 metres from pipelines, and a minimum distance of 200 metres from wellheads or oil wells. IDSL crew was 798 metres away from the exploded pipeline,” Ughamadu added.

However, the preliminary results of the NLNG interim investigation showed that IDSL may be culpable.

“Investigation is still ongoing but from what we have gathered so far, everything points to the operation of IDSL. When you are using explosives, you can’t be 100 per cent accurate on minimum safe distance. The impact of explosives may extend far beyond scientific projection. That is why the military warns civilians to stay away from certain areas when they want to carry out training exercises because you can’t be too sure of safe distance,” NLNG explained, and promised to provide official updates on the incident.