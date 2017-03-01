Pa Obuah’s Burial Rites Begin ‘Morrow

As the burial of Pa Bethel Obuah, the father of the chairman, Rivers State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah comes up tomorrow at his home town, Omoku, its activities were handed over to God.

Bro Obuah led members of all the burial committees before the throne of God last Saturday February 25, 2017 at the Church of God (Seventh Day), Family Worship Centre, Eagle Island, Port Harcourt, where they prayed for a successful burial ceremony of late Pa Bethel Obuah.

In his sermon at the occasion, the presiding minister in-charge of the Church of God (Seventh Day), Family Worship Centre, Eagle Island, Port Harcourt, Evangelist Douglas Iyama urged Christians to continue to see Jesus Christ as the only way that leads to truth, success and life.

Evangelist Iyama while charging Christians to remain faithful and committed to the service of God, averred that “men would fail you, but God cannot fail”.

Also speaking, the Chairman Central Advisory Committee of the burial ceremony, Sir Elemchukwu Ogbowu, said the chief mourner, Bro Felix Obuah decided to commence activities lined up for the burial of his father with a dedication service, because of his belief as a practical Christian, that any home built on God’s foundation would certainly stand.

He said “we seek the peace of God. Omoku will be peaceful. Please come let us celebrate our father”.

Sir Ogbowu revealed that the entire world want to come and honour Pa Obuah, from all nooks and crannies, because of the good and exemplary life he lived.