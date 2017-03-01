OPEC Loses $1trn To Oil Price Fluctuation – Barkindo

The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr Mohammed Barkindo, on Monday disclosed that the organisation lost $1 trillion to dwindling oil prices.

Barkindo, who is in Nigeria on a four-day working visit, said this at a world news conference organised by the Minster of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu.

According to him, the downturn, which lasted from 2014 to January 2016, meant that OPEC member countries could not earn about $1 trillion of oil revenue.

He said the industry further lost $1 trillion in terms of deferred projects and outright cancellation of projects across its entire value chain.

“We need consistent investments in order to maintain current production and take care of reserves and secure future supplies,” he said.

He said it was agreed that non-members of OPEC be invited to build a platform of 24 producing countries to agree on a joint supply agreement seeking to adjust about 1.8 million barrels a day.

“For the first time in history we were able to build a platform of 24 producing countries within six months in order to address the stock overhang which has been the variable to the supply equation that had sent this market off balance since 2014.

“Today, I can confidently report that those three historic events have altogether changed the energy landscape and turned a historic page in oil for good.

“We are on the course of pulling this industry out of the worst recession that we have entered to restore stability to the market on a sustainable basis that will allow investments to come back on a continuous basis,” he said.

He commended the government for staying afloat during the price-crash, calling the period “the worst energy circle in recent memory’’.