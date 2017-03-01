My Award Approved By God – Wike

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State has said the various awards garnered by him last year were gotten by God’s approval.
The governor made the declaration at a special thanksgiving service and dedication of awards bestowed on him at St Paul’s Cathedral Diobu last Sunday in Port Harcourt.
In the words of the governor, “ God sanctioned the awards because  if it’s by the powers that be, Rivers State will take last.”
Wike recalled how he was surprised when he learnt about the nomination by the Sun Newspapers as governor of the year and few weeks later got another one from Authority Newspaper, followed by that of the Daily Independent Newspaper.
“ I never took it serious until when I saw the politics involved,’ he said.
Wike said nobody gave him a chance  that his administration will perform, as the immediate past governor boasted that he will see how he will pay salaries of workers.
With over three months of salaries owed and pensioners not paid for several months, Chief Wike said  he took the  challenge.” As I speak to you today, nobody will say I’m owing them salary.”
For him the achievements made so far is as a result of the peoples support and sued for everybody to play their roles for government to succeed.
He thanked the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN),and the traditional rulers, while imploring the church not to relent in prayers for the administration.
Earlier, Archbishop  of Niger Delta Province and former Dean of the Anglican Church in Nigeria, Most  Rev. Ignatius Kattey in his sermon counseled the governor to continue with his good works.
Archbishop Kattey observed that it was  Governor Wike’s good works that are fetching him accolades and awards, reminding him that as ambassador of Christ he should promote peace everywhere.
The religious leader assured him that God will fight all his battles as far as he remains faithful to do His works.

