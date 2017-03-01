God’s Word Has Power To Heal – Cleric

The International Director of Greater Evangelism World Crusade, Pastor Isaac Olori has harped on the efficacy of the word of God, saying it is an agent of healing.

Pastor Olori stated this during the monthly healing service of the Ministry held recently at Rukpokwu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Healing is an holistic word that encompasses various aspects of human life, namely, deliverance, salvation, strengthening of spiritual life and curing of diseases”, the Pastor said.

Drawing his text from Psalm 107: 15-22 the International Director called on Christian faithful to avail themselves of the power of all-round healing embedded in God’s word.

Olori enjoined the worshippers to appreciate the fact that God’s word moves with a purpose and does not fail to accomplish any given task.

“The word of God is powerful and can change the worst situation of sickness and criminality as it quickens and transforms”, he added.

On how to cope with the worries of this world, the man of God recommended regular meditation on the word of God.

“In order to make the word of God work in our lives, we must maintain a clean heart devoid of the blemishes of unbelief and sin, attend to God’s word at all times and be faithful to God”, he stressed.

ThankGod Echikwa