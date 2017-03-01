FIFA Slams Another Ban On Adamu

World football governing body FIFA has slammed another ban on Nigeria’s Amos Adamu for breaching their code of conduct.

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, chaired by Hans-Joachim Eckert, decided to ban the former football official Adamu for two years from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level.

The adjudicatory chamber determined that, through his involvement in the organisation of an event in 2010, while being a member of the (then) FIFA Executive Committee, Adamu violated articles 13 (General rules of conduct), 15 (Loyalty) and 19 (Conflicts of interest) of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The sanction is effective from 28 February 2017, the date on which this decision was notified

The investigation on Adamu was conducted by Cornel Borbély, chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, which resulted in a final report being submitted to the adjudicatory chamber on 2 December 2016.

Adamu previously served a three-year FIFA ban for breaching bribery rules.