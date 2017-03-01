Agric Officer Flays Herdsmen Over Farmland Destruction

The Divisional Agricultural Officer (DAO), in charge of Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Rivers State, Mr. John Ogum, has decried the destruction of farms by cattle in the area. Ogum who bared his mind while speaking to The Tide in a telephone interview on Monday, lamented that farmers, overtime had complained of the destruction of their farms which has affected crop yield.

He said cattle owners did not care as the farmers appear helpless because the owners of the cows are perceived to be powerful and highly placed.

The DAO who, however, commended the farmers for not taking the laws into their hands, urged the state and local governments to wade into the matter in order to forestall a possible break down of law and order in the area.

He added that the development was not peculiar to Abolga alone as farmers in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Ahoada West, Ahoada East and Emohua LGAs amongst others had been complaining over the destruction of their farms by the invading cows.