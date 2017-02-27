Wike, Pacesetter, Achiever-Anyaoku

Last Saturday’s Governor of the Year award by The Sun Newspaper to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike continued to reverberate within and beyond the shores of the State took the centre stage of events last week.

Former Commonwealth-Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku who chaired the occasion said Chief Wike has set himself apart from other governors by achieving so much within one and half years.

In his acceptance speech shortly after he received the prestigious award, Chief Wike said the country needs to experience peace and development, when the several lies affecting her functionality are dismantled. He also called for immediate reforms where states are treated as federating units and not as departments of the federal government.

On her part, the deputy governor of the State, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo says The Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year to Chief Wike is a sign that the governor is fulfilling his Social Contract with Rivers people.

In a statement on Monday, Dr Harry-Banigo noted that the choice of Governor Wike by the management of The Sun Newspaper was not surprising because he is a man of vision with leadership acumen, chosen by God to restore Rivers State and her people.

The governor had returned from receiving the Sun awards last Sunday and later inspected some ongoing projects. He inspected the Ecumenical Centre and the Pleasure Park last Monday, he was at Abuja for the emergency meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chief Wike came back last Tuesday after the PDP emergency meeting to host the Igbo socio-political group Ohaneze Ndigbo in Government House. The governor used the forum to lambast the Federal Government for the use of pliant security agencies to manipulate the security infrastructure of the state.

Earlier, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr John Nwodo called for restructuring of the country to give every section a sense of belonging.

Last Wednesday, the governor kicked off campaigns for the supplementary rerun elections in Etche and Omuma Federal Constituency at Okehi, headquarters of Etche Local Government Area. Wike used the campaign to comment on the report of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that indicted the police and other security agencies for committing breaches during the December 10, 2016 rerun.

In the words of Governor Wike, “They should bury their heads in shame. They are plotting how to kill us, but God is exposing them. It’s only God that has the final say”.

Last Thursday, the governor continued with the campaign and spoke at Afara Town. The governor stressed that due to APC’s failed governance style all the development structures of the country have collapsed compelling APC to rely on security and INEC to rig elections.

Last Friday, the governor attended the burial of former House of Assembly member, Sir. Precious Oforji at Oyigbo Local Government Area. Speaking during the funeral service, the governor announced that two major roads in the area will be constructed to boost the economy of the local government area.

Shortly after the burial of Sir Oforji and on his way returning to Port Harcourt, Chief Wike ran into auto mechanics who were engaged in burning tyres and condemned oil on Aba Road. The governor, accompanied by the former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and Bro. Felix Obuah, former governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, directed the state Fire Service to put out the fire. He noted that government is working hard to stop environmental pollution and menace of the black soot.