RVHA Majority Leader Bags Award

The Majority Leader of

the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Martin Amaewhule was on Thursday honoured as the outstanding lawmaker of the month of January 2017 by the Assembly Press Corps for his selfless service and astute leadership at the Assembly.

The Chairman of the Press Corps, Comrade Alwell Ene who presented the award to the majority leader at the State Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt described Amaewhule as an astute lawmaker and an epitome of exemplary leadership and peace in the House.

According to Corps Chairman, the idea was conceived in order to celebrate and encourage lawmakers who are performing excellently in their lawmaking assignments as well as in their various endeavours.

He said the decision to honour the majority leader was based on the report of the Assembly Press Corps Assessment Committee that found the lawmaker more worthy than anyone for contributing to the development of the state through lawmaking in the month of January 2017.

Alwell, who poured encomiums on the legislator, recalled how “A Bill for a law to amend the Rivers State Education (Return of Schools) Amendment Bill, 2017, sponsored by the majority leader was passed into law without much delay.

In his remark, the majority leader Hon Martin Amaewuhle expressed his delight for being found worthy of such honour, assuring that it would spur him to contribute to the development of not only the state but Nigeria at large.

Amaewhule restated the lawmakers resolve to render qualitative representation to Rivers people and provide adequate support to the executive.

The majority leader thanked his colleagues for their support and maximum cooperation and dedicated the Award to God Almighty and members of the 8th Assembly.

Enoch Epelle