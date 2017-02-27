PH Poly Set To Benefit From TETFUND

There are indications that the recently upgraded Port Harcourt Polytechnic will soon begin to benefit from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

Rector of the institution, Dr Samuel B. Kalagbor gave this hint recently when he revealed that TETFUND had carried out needs assessment of the school.

This, he said, was indicative of the fact that TETFUND would soon embark on infrastructural development in the school.

“The TETFUND, a Federal Government Intervention agency’s verification team visited the (Port Harcourt) Polytechnic to access its needs, which is an indication that the institution will soon begin to benefit, as of right, from TETFUND intervention to improve on our infrastructure and human capacity development,” he said.

In order to improve the standard of the school, Dr Kalagbor explained that steps had been taken in several areas.

They include restructuring of academic Departments and creating of three additional schools and institutes to meet the needs of the Polytechnic.

Management, he continued, also “intends to establish the Directorate of Sports, Directorate of Exchange and Linkage programmes; Directorate of Research, Innovation and Development to strengthen the academic, Curricula and administrative machinery of the polytechnic to meet the needs of our students, the industry and public.

