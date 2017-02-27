Oil, Gas Explosion: Egi Community Hails Wike Over $30m Agreement

The people of Egi Clan in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have expressed their deepest gratitude to the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for ensuring the speedy release of the agreement on the Egi oil and gas explosion that occurred in 2014.

Speaking while presenting a copy of the agreement between Total E&P and Egi Clan to stakeholders at a meeting held at the Egi Liaison Office in Port Harcourt yesterday, President General of Egi People’s Assembly (EPA), Apostle Magnus Elemele said the agreement worth $30 million was not signed by NAPIMS at the time it was written.

According to Elemele, the agreement has been signed today and handed over to us, the Egi people.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Chief Oris Onyiri advised the people of Egi to stop peddling rumours of what they do not have the facts.

The Tide reports that there was a rumour that the $30 million dollars had been embezzled by the executive under the leadership of Chief Oris Onyiri as the President General of EPA.

Chief Onyiri expressed happiness that the rumour peddlers had been proved wrong.

On his part, the Rivers State Commissioner for Energy, Chukwu Shedrack harped on the unity of the people of Egi Clan to ensure that the fund which is tied to projects in their area would be judiciously utilised.

The stakeholders unanimously thanked the Rivers State Government for its effort at ensuring the signing and release of the agreement to the people of Egi Clan.



