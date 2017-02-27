Obaseki Assures On Regular Power Supply

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State says his administration will sign its first Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) this week to ensure constant electricity supply in some parts of the state.

Obaseki disclosed this last Thursday in Benin at the on-going Technical and Vocational Education Workshop organised by the State Government.

He said that his administration’s resolve was a follow-up to the recent strategic dialogue held in the state and provisions in 2017 budget.

He said that Edo government would attract several investors in sectors like agri-business, power, manufacturing, transportation and services.

“We will be signing our first PPA with a power generating company in a week’s time.

“Which means that within the next three months, we will have constant electricity in some parts of Benin City,” he said.

Obaseki said the workshop was to equip youths with the right skills to take advantage of the emerging opportunities in the industrialisation plans of his administration.

The governor, therefore, urged the experts at the workshop to brainstorm and come up with ideas that would help revamp technical and vocational education in the state.