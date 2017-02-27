NSIA To Drive Foreign Investments Via Social Infrastructure

The Director, Nigeria

Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr Uche Orji, says in order to fast -track economic growth in 2017, the agency will focus on driving foreign investments through social infrastructure.

In a news conference last Thursday in Abuja, Orji said that projects with capabilities to make nationwide impacts had been chosen.

He said the priority areas were agriculture, healthcare, motorways, real estate and power.

According to him, others include communications, aviation, rail, waste and sewage, gas pipeline, ports, industrial parks, mining and refining.

“NSIA will invest 760 million dollars in the second Niger Bridge project being built in conjunction with Julius Berger.

”The privatisation of the Nigeria Commodity Exchange between Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and NSIA is expected to be concluded this year at a cost of 10 million dollars.

“We will also directly invest in Customs National Single Window project to improve the technology platform of customs to increase revenue collection and enhance efficiency.

”Also, NSIA and Old Mutual will commit 500 million dollars for investment in commercial and retail assets. We will also invest in the middle market industralisation projects to stimulate the economy,’’ he said.

On Agriculture, he said that NSIA had also pledged to partly fund 100 million dollars Agricultural Finance in Nigeria (AFIN) initiative, in collaboration with German Development Bank and the Ministry of Agriculture.

He said another 25 million dollars had been invested in a 200 million dollars Nigeria Agriculture Fund in partnership with a South African firm which had already committed 25 million dollars.

“The NSIA has also invested 286.4 million dollars in a fertilizer blending project in partnership with FEPSAN.

”The objective is to deliver fertilizer to farmers on time and at a reasonable price of N5,500 per 50kg bag of NPK 20:10:10 down from 30 to 40 per cent from current price.

“Our strategy is to import only the ingredients that cannot be sourced locally and blend it with other available ingredients that makes up a fertiliser.

“For the wet season, we are targeting one million metric tons in five batches of 200,000 tons each starting in February this year.’’

According to him, our target is to eliminate subsidy on fertilizer.

To this effect, Orji said that there were presently 10 blending plants with the total capacity of 1.94 million metric tons with the hope of establishing more plants.

Orji said the agency had also helped in the creation of institutions such as the Development Bank of Nigeria to support infrastructure development.

He said the Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company (InfraCredit) which the agency helped established in 2016, would make it possible for pension funds and insurance companies to invest in infrastructure through the bond market.

Orji also spoke on the financial involvement of NSIA in the Nigeria Mortgage Refinancing Company and the Family Homes Fund in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance to lower cost and improve access to mortgage.