MFM FC Targets Continental Ticket

Celebrating their 2-1 defeat of Rangers International FC of Enugu on Friday in a match played under floodlight, Lagos-based MFM FC players say they are aiming at a continental ticket after the season.

The players told newsmen in Lagos that the club would aim at finishing in the top four in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

That, according to them, will make their dream of securing a ticket to play in any of the African Football Confederation (CAF) Championships come through.

The players spoke on the sidelines of the rescheduled Match Day 6 of the NPFL between MFM and Rangers International at their soccer temple, Agege Township Stadium.

Tidesports gathered that MFM’s defeat was courtesy of a wonder goal from Sikiru Olatunbosun in the 26th minute and Stephen Odey’s brilliant strike in the 65th minute.

Rangers’ goal came from Bobby Clement in the 81st minute after a momentary loss of concentration by MFM players.

On their expectations of the season, Olatunbosun said that the team had resolved to play in a continental championship next season.

“Our target is the top four because we want to play in a continental competition. We don’t want what happened last season to repeat. We will try to win all our home matches.

“We will not allow any team to look down on us this season, we will try our best. For me, I have a personal target, last season, I scored seven goals, but this season, I want to score more.

“I have three goals already and I am looking forward to score more,’’ he said.

Teenage striker, Odey, said playing Rangers was a tough task due to their current form but added that the team was happy to surpass last season’s achievement.

“It was a tough game because Rangers are the defending champions of the league and they are also playing in a continental championship. Picking up a win against them means much to the team.

“We want to play in the continent, so all the points are important to us. Last season, we are unable to beat them, but we are able to do that this time around.

“We have been accused of not beating any top club at home but we have shown that we can do that this season judging from our last two matches against Kano Pillars and Rangers.

“This is our season and our fans should expect better performances from us. The fans should rally round us in both home and away matches,’’ he said.

Odey, who won the NPFL Player of the Month for his stellar performances, said he dedicated the award to the team and fans of the club.

Tidesports also gathered that it was MFM’s first win over the Ima Amamakpabo boys. The win earned the team second place on the NPFL log with 16 points and a game in hand.

The Olukoya Boys have played eight matches, with 5 wins, 1 draw, and 2 losses.