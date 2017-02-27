IAUE Approves PTS, Eleme As Affiliate

Authorities of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Rumuolumeni, Port-Harcourt have approved the Pentecostal Theological Seminary (PTS) Eleme, as affiliate of the university.

The Memorandum of Understanding which is the climax of the processes towards academic affinity of the two institutions, was signed on behalf of the Ignatius Ajuru University by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele and the Registrar, Mrs Hope Keaniabarido Kue Ikoro, while the President and Registrar, Prof. Paul Ajah and Rev. Elijah Opoju respectively, signed for the Pentecostal Theological Seminary.

Speaking shortly after the endorsement of the Memorandum of Understanding, last Wednesday

at the Rumuolumeni’s Main Campus of the university, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Ndimele, noted that the gesture was a hallmark of partnership in the business of academics.

He urged the authorities of Pentecostal Theological Seminary to strictly adhere to the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding, rules and policies of the university and enjoined them to always consult the university in their academic transactions until they attained their independence.

“We (Ignatius Ajuru University), were affiliate of the University of Ibadan for several years and we always went to Ibadan and every decision we took we consulted them. So if you fly alone we will deny you, but if you consult us we will not deny you.

“In doing your admission consult us, in matriculation consult us, in creating new programmes consult us, but in graduation they (the students) must come here. If you need us to help you teach some of the courses, you can consult us”, he said.

He assured the authorities of the Seminary that the university would always give support to them in addressing every challenge the institution would face and expressed the delight of the university in undertaking the affiliation agreement.

“We are happy to have you as a religious affiliate to help pray us out of problem, so whenever we have a problem we will run to you”, he enthused.

In his speech, the Chairman Board of Directors of Pentecostal Theological Seminary, Rev. Dr. John EJekwu assured that the Seminary would abide by the policies and terms of the Memorandum of Understanding and solicited the support of the university towards the sustainability of the affiliation while expressing the readiness of the Seminary to always consult and justify the confidence reposed in it.

High point of the occasion was the handing over of copy of Memorandum of Understanding to the Chairman Board of Governors of Pentecostal Theological Seminary, Dr. John EJekwu.

Those present include, the Seminary’s Vice President Academics, Rev. Alikor; Vice President Students Affairs, Rev. Kalu N. Kalu; and head of the Legal team, Barrister Obed.

Igbiki Benibo