Gas Explosion: Emohua Community Protests Against NAOC

Youths of Eveku Community, in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, where a gas explosion occurred last week have prevented the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), from carrying out repairs and servicing of the damaged pipeline.

The youths who reacted angrily, insisted that the company must compensate the community for the destruction cased by the explosion as well as compensate those who lost their family members.

The Community Development Committee Chairman, Mr Njia Promise, who spoke on their behalf explained that the company was insisting that they be allowed to fix the pipe before negotiations, even as they have so for not visited those bereaved for injured.

“We told them to go back because they are saying that they have to repair the pipe first before they will negotiate.

“They are not even talking about going to visit the deceased or those that are in hospital, they are only interested to fix the pipe and go” , he said.

Also speaking, a representative of the paramount ruler of the community, Mr Mike Oha Wordu, called on the state government to insist that the oil company did the right thing as indigenes of the community have been exposed to ailments as a result of the polluted environment.

“Most of our children are now in the hospital, so what I am saying in effect is that the community people are very sad over the incident.

Some of the journalists who visited the area also complained being affected by inhaling the gas fumes.

It could be recalled that shortly after the explosion, the Rivers State Government charged oil companies operating in the state to ensure regular checks and maintenance of their facilities to avert a repeat of the explosion of the gas pipeline that occurred in Eveku.

Giving the charge while on a visit to the explosion site, the state commissioner for Environment, Prof Roseline Konya along side a technical team of NAOC and Nigeria LNG Limited, which are the two oil companies that own the facilities in the area cautioned against exposing the lives of host communities to further hazards and destructions.

“We went there, we have seen it and the pipe is broken in so many places and what made it explode is what we are trying to find out”, she said.

The technical team of the two oil companies refused to make any comment to newsmen over the ugly incident.