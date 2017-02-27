Ekpeye Monarch Lauds Wike’s Dev Strides

Ekpeye monarch, Eze Ekpeye Logbo II, His Royal Majesty, Robinson O. Robinson has lauded the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for bagging chains of award from different organizations within his short period in office, saying it is benefitting of him considering the good work he is doing for the state.

The royal father who cited instances of four road projects going on in different parts of Ekpeyeland as a manifestation of Wike’s developmental strides, said that those best governor awards bestowed on him were meritorious, pointing out that Ekpeye people were being carried along in the scheme of things of this present administration in the state.

Speaking during the Ekpeye Language International Mother Tongue Day 2017 celebration in Port Harcourt recently, Eze Robinson noted that “actually, we are losing our mother tongue. We must support every effort at promoting our mother tongue and ensure it is taught in all schools in Ekpeyeland”, urging Ekpeye chiefs and elders to contribute their quota towards the promotion of their language.

According to him, there is plan to include Ekpeye language in the educational curriculum of all schools in Ekpeyeland, while the Ekpeye language day celebration would be an annual event.

In his remark, as chairman of the occasion, Senator Osinachukwu Ideozu noted that Ekpeye clan was the third nationality in Rivers State, saying that the language is so important that it cannot be ignored in terms of communication in the state.

In a welcome address, the curator, National Museum, Port Harcourt, Mr Omolaya Fadamijo, the chief host, described mother tongue as not just one in which the first words are uttered and individual thoughts expressed but also the foundation for the history and culture of each individual and ethnic group, saying that language is the most powerful instrument for preserving and developing our tangible and intangible heritage as they serve as vehicles through which we communicate our culture, values and ethnics.

He pointed out that the migratory account of the Ekpeye people from the Benin Empire through Abo in Kwale areas in present day Delta State supports the claims that over the centuries most of the migratory Ekpeye groups had lost their original mother tongue to the alien language that they now speak in their present location.

He explained that the National Commission for Museums and Monuments chose the Ekpeye language for UNESCO International Mother Language Day 2017 with the theme: “towards sustainable future through multi-lingual Education” Highlights of the event were the exhibition of cultural artifacts and books written in Ekpeye language, cultural dance display and Ekpeye language competition by eight secondary schools in Ekpeyeland.

At the end of the competition, GOCSS, Odiemerenyi clinched first position while Western Ahoada county High school, Ahoada came second with CSS, Odiagbioli grabbing the third and were presented with trophies.

Shedie Okpara