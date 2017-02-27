C’River Dispels FG’s Claim On Road Rehabilitation

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, has dispelled allegation made by the Federal Government that four of its contractors have been on site in the state to commence rehabilitation of federal government road projects which have been in a sorry state.

Ayade, made the remark when the Minister of Power, Works and Housing,,Babatunde Fashola paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Calabar, the State capital.

The governor ,who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, dispelled allegations made by the Federal Controller of Works, Mr. Chinwuba Agbara tha,t his office had already mobilized four contractors to four sites in the state to rehabilitate four federal government roads project which have been in a dilapidated and sorry state in Cross River.

“It is not true that contractors have been mobilized to sites in any parts of this state. I have not seen the contractors said to have been mobilized to do the very bad roads in this state. I must let you know that most of the federal infrastructures, especially roads in this state are in very terrible state of disrepair, so that the people are always trapped or suffer misfortunes, including death. But I am happy you have shown commitment towards them. I trust very much that by the time you are done in this state, you would have left your popular ‘Fashola signature’ behind”, Esu stressed.

Reacting, the minister assured Crross Riverians that, federal government was going to do everything humanly possible to handle repair of federal government road projects in the state.

It would be recalled that Fashola visited Cross River State on Thursday to inspect some federal government facilities under construction, especially federal roads in parts of the state.

The minister said, “various claims for refund by your ministry of works for the rehabilitation of federal roads in the state have since been submitted to the Presidency. Yesterday, the Federal Bureau of Procurement completed the final certification for payment, and it is awaiting the President’s approval.

“I can assure that the federal government is now ready to pay the verified claims from many states. We hope that this will now pacify the minds of various governors who have been agitated over this singular matter”, Fashola maintained.

The minister spoke on the need to strengthen relationship with federal and state works officials because there are things which either level of governments are very competent to discharge than the other.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar