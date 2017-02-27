Cleric Tasks Christians On Good Living

The Rector of St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom Deanery, Venerable Israel Omosioni has charged Christians to focus more on good Christian living in their daily lives.

Omosioni, who is also an Archdeacon gave the charge in his sermon at a divine service yesterday to unveil the 2017/2018 Deanery Council members.

The archdeacon spoke extensively on the need for Christian faithful to pursue good virtues that would add value to building the home and the nation, but regretted that more people have broken covenant with the creator.

“God is angry with many people because they have forgotten their root, and the earlier such person retrace their steps, the better for them,’ he said.

He also lamblasted some women who prayed for life partners but turn round to be disrespectful to their husbands in the wake of some challenges of life. He admonished them to show respect to their husbands at all times.

According to him, there was every need for people to be grateful to God for his grace and blessings on mankind but stressed the need for people to be humble at all times, because according “God can do without the best”.

Omosioni said the Church of God should be encouraged to work for the spiritual needs of the people. While appreciating the contributions of persons in the growth of the Church, he said it would be ungodly for people to mock man of God.

Another area he admonished the people was on adultery and fornication, pointing out that time has come for persons who indulge on this social vices to refrain from such acts.

Samuel Eleonu