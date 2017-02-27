Chairman Okays Rivers United’s Players, Mgt Sack Threat

The reading of the riot act to players and management of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt by the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye has been commended by major stakeholders in the sports industry.

Iyaye last week told the management and players of the state owned football club to improve on their performance and win matches or face sack action.

This came shortly after the team played one all draw with Kano Pillars, in a recently scheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPEL) match.

In his reaction, the Chairman of the Supporters Club, Franklin Owhor said, the decision of the Commissioner was timely and a welcome idea, because as the head of administration it was imperative to put in measures to get good results.

“To me I support the riot act, because it is part of administration to ask for result. If he did not act that way people will say he does not know his job”, Owhor said.

The supporters club’s boss used the forum to advise all departments of the club to work together in harmony to achieve the desired goal for the sponsors, fans and supporters club.

The immediate past chairman of the supporters club, Otis Asonye also supports the Commissioner’s position, to enable the players and management to do the needful.

“I must say that, that is the right thing because that will ginger them to step up their play.

Government has done their part by giving them the best pre-season preparations, in fact, took them to Spain, paid salaries and allowances promptly.

Consequently, the club should also justify and reciprocate government gesture”, Asonye said.

He further applauded the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, Commissioner For Sports, Boma Iyaye and the current Chairman of the Supporters Club, Franklin Owhor, for making the club great.

Tonye Orabere