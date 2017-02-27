Black Soot: Gov Orders Arrest Of 15 Mechanics

By Kevin Nengia -
Residents of Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, and environs are currently in the grip of panic, following the pollution of the air by strange soot-like particles causing discomfort. The particles, which are found to have settled in many homes and cars, are said to be causing respiratory difficulties.

In furtherance  of  the  fight against  the pollution of the Rivers State environment  by black soot, the state Governor, Nyesom  Wike last Friday ordered  the arrest of 15 mechanics engaged in illegal  burning  of used tyres and  condemned engine oil.
The governor,  gave the order when he ran into the mass illegal burning of tyres and condemned  engine  oil on Aba Road  around the Oyigbo axis last Saturday.
Governor Wike  who was returning  from  Oyigbo where he attended  the funeral service  of Late Sir Precious Oforji  was attracted by the inferno which emitted a tick smoke into the atmosphere.
He directed his motorcade  to stop. He went into the large mechanic  workshop where the mechanics had used an open field to burn the  tyres and condemned  engine oil.
The governor  who was in the company  of the Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah and former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia  directed  the State Fire Service  to put out the fire.
He also stated that immediate  steps be taken  to ensure that  the  fire did not spread to neighbouring  houses in the area.
On the arrest of the mechanics polluting the environment, he said that the state government  will liaise with relevant  security  agencies  to  ensure  they are  prosecuted.
Governor Wike  noted that his administration  is working  with  all stakeholders  to ensure that the black  soot polluting the  atmosphere  is brought under control.
He said nobody will be  allowed to endanger  the lives of the people  of  the state through  harmful  environmental  practices.
The governor  assured the  people  of Rivers State  that the Taskforce set up to tackle  the black  soot  had been duly empowered to ensure that the state’s  environment  is safe  for  all residents.

