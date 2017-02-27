Any Lesson From Jammeh’s Fall?

The fall of The Gambia’s ex-President, Dr.Yahya Jammeh is a lesson for the remaining sit-tight dictators in Africa and elsewhere around the world.

In 1994, Jammeh who is the former head of The Gambian National Army Military Police carried out the first successful military coup in Banjul, The Gambia’s capital, ousting the post independence and democratic elected leader, Dr. Dauda Jawara.

Jammeh is no stranger to crisis. He played a role in the Economic Community of West African State Monitoring Group, ECOMOG as a leader of The Gambian contingent to Liberia during the brutal civil war orchestrated by the rebellious Charles Taylor of Liberia in the early 1990’s. Few weeks after the Gambian contingent left Liberia, Jammeh, then a captain seized power from Jawara and The Gambia joined the league of nations that had military coup in the world’s politics.

Jammeh, however, returned the tiny West African nation to democratic governance, but ensured that all the presidential elections were manipulated to favour him . During his reign, many innocent citizens were killed and political opponents summarily executed in frame-up putsch charges.

It was not surprising, therefore, that there was a huge celebration in Banjul and around the country when December 2016 presidential election results were announced and the candidate of the opposition party, Adama Barrow was declared the winner by The Gambia Electoral Commission. Initially, Jammeh accepted defeat and subsequently congratulated the winner, President Barrow who won a landslide victory. Two weeks after, Jammeh made a u-turn rejecting the results of the free and fair polls ever held in The Gambia. Rather than handing over to Barrow peacefully, Jammeh fortified his authoritarian rule on The Gambia by extending his tenure by 90 days and declaring a state of emergency in his country.

But for the quick intervention of the regional group, ECOWAS; continental body, African Union (AU)and the United Nations (UN) that strongly condemned the action of the long time ruler of The Gambia, and threatened not to recognize him after January 19, 2017, Jammeh would perhaps have been in power till now.

The problem is that Jammeh failed to take a cue from many other world dictators such as the late Liberian dictator, Samuel Kanyon Doe; Laurent Gbagbo and General Robert Gue of Ivory Coast, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi of Libya, Idi Amin Dada of Uganda, Emperor Jean Bedel Bokassa of the defunct Central African Empire, now Central African Republic (CAR); Pol Pot of South Eastern nation of Cambodia, Jean Claude Duvalier popularly known as Baby Doc of Haiti; Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire, now Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) etc.

Apart from former Ivorian President, Gbagbo, who is standing trial at The Hague for crimes against humanity during his misrule, other despots mentioned above are all dead.

Meanwhile, there were some other dictators around the world who after misrule sought asylum in other countries. For instance, Hissen Habre, former Chadian leader took sanctuary in Senegal in 1990. In 1991, former Marxist leninist leader of Ethiopia, Colonel Mengistus Haile Mariam also took safe refuge in Zimbabwe. In 2011, President Zine EI-Abidine Ben Ali who ruled Tunisia with tight grip since 1989 escaped to Saudi Arabia during the Arab Springs while Blaise Campaore, the long time maximum ruler of Burkina Faso, now lives in Ivory Coast, all in self exile.

Ironically, in 2011, during the Libyan uprising to oust the then strong man of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi, Jammeh was the first President in the world to ask Gaddafi to step down for the interest of Libya and Libyans.

“Given the unacceptable scale of violence in Libya, we hereby called on Colonel Muammar Gaddafi to spare the lives of Libyans by stepping down immediately. The most honourable act that Gaddafi owes to the Libyan people is the sacred duty to step down immediately and let valiant Libyan people take charge of their affairs and their country’s destiny”, Jammeh had said.

There is no gainsaying that peaceful exit from office on expiration of one’s tenure is the best option for a leader, but in Africa, it is a different episode.

Jammeh failed as people’s servant for not obeying the wish of The Gambian people and the good people of Africa. He failed to remember the consequences that there is life after State House.

Jammeh should have learnt from some past leaders who peacefully handed over to the winners of their countries’ presidential elections such as former Nigerian President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Dr. John Mahatma of Ghana, Soglo of Benin Republic, Dr. Mrs. Joyce Banda of South African State of Malawi etc, who are now enjoying life after presidential palace.

I must say that the support enjoyed by Barrow from ECOWAS, AU, UN and other world leaders is a plus for democracy all over the world. It particularly signals the end of dictatorship in Africa and the world at large.

Now that President Adama Barrow has taken over power, he should improve the quality of life of the electorate, the ordinary Gambians.

The fall of Jammeh, as an oppressive leader, will surely go down in the history of the world’s politics. It is a big lesson for despotic leaders who are still holding on to power in Africa against the wish of the citizens.

For most of these despots, the alternative to being in power is either death or exile. Otherwise, why would Jammeh refuse to vacate office peacefully after ruling The Gambia for 22 year? Perhaps he wanted to join the club of late Ivorian post independence president, Dr.Felix Houphouet- Boigny, Siaka Stevens of Sierra Leone and Eyadema of Togo.

How woefully he failed. Pity!

Karibo-Nelson, a social commentator writes from Ogu in Rivers State.

