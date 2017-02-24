Stakeholders, Groups Hail Modular Refinery Plan

Stakeholders and interest groups in Bayelsa State have been speaking on the proposed modular refinery in which the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo promised would integrate local refiners.

They expressed options that the project would go a long way to solving crises resulting from oil expiration in the Niger Delta, which for many years had been neglected by previous governments.

An Environmentalist, Morris Allagoa applauded the Federal Government for muting the idea of integrating the local refinery operators into the proposed modular refinery project which had been the yearnings of the people but called for the establishment of standards to protect the environment.

Mr Allgoa, advocated for baseline Environmental Impact Assessment studies by experts and putting in place safety measures prior to establishment of the refineries to ensure they run in an environmentally sustainable manner.

”It is thumbs up to the federal government and we want the refineries to be driven by the Niger Delta people, they should be organised into cooperatives with ownership of shares and incorporation of real companies.

”Government should set the standards and enforce it as well as establish formal channels where the operators of the refineries should buy crude officially to check the menace of oil theft, let it be run by the people.

”The refineries will definitely provide job opportunities and help in tackling the security challenges in the region,” Morris said.

Mr Ramsey Mukoro, an ex-militant leader, who spoke in favour of the proposed modular refineries noted that it would provide jobs for the teeming youths in oil communities.

He said that when young minds are meaningfully engaged, they would direct their youthful energies to productive ventures.

A local refinery operator Mr Roland Kiente and some stakeholders in Bayelsa last Sunday commended the proposed liberialisation of modular refineries to drive development in the Niger Delta region.

Acting President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo had during the ongoing tour of oil communities announced that federal government would establish modular refineries in the Niger Delta to drive its development strategy for the region.

Kiente who operates an artisanal refinery in Bayelsa noted that the policy if implemented would transform the economic fortunes of the oil bearing communities in the Niger Delta.