RVHA, PDP Hail Wike Over The Sun, Authority Awards

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) has congratulated Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike over the awards bestowed on him by The Sun and Authority newspapers.

The Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani who witnessed the events described the honour as a reward to hardwork and dexterity, adding that Governor Wike’s developmental strides have been witnessed by well-meaning Nigerians.

Describing Wike as a man of his words and promises, Ibani noted that the Governor has never ailed to fulfill his promise.

The Speaker said Governor Wike has made the people of the state proud and has confounded critics of the PDP-led administration in the State.

He restated the Assembly’s commitment to work harmoniously with the executive to deliver democracy dividends in the state.

Also congratulating the Governor, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro Felix Obuah noted that Wike was just one out of the 36 Governors nationwide to raise his head above all in the area of development.

He said the awards have once again showed that the development strides of Governor Wike are being appreciated by the people of the State and Nigeria.

Obuah who reaffirmed that Governor Wike deserved the awards because of the milestones recorded in just less than two years of his administration, also added that the Governor has exceeded expectation of his admirers and critics.

He expressed the hope that the awards would spur the Governor to do more for the people of the state, and called for support from all segments of the populace to enable Governor Wike deliver on all his promises to the people.

Enoch Epelle