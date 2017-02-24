RVHA, PDP Hail Wike Over The Sun, Authority Awards

L-R: Former Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Adams Dabotorudima, Majority Leader, Hon. Martin Amaewhule and Deputy Speaker, Hon. Stanley Marshall Uwom, during the valedictory session in honour of Late Hon. Precious Oforji, at the Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) has congratulated  Governor Nyesom  Ezenwo Wike over the awards bestowed  on him by The Sun and Authority newspapers.
The Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani who witnessed the events described the honour as a reward to hardwork and dexterity, adding that Governor Wike’s developmental strides  have been witnessed by well-meaning Nigerians.
Describing Wike as a man of  his words and promises, Ibani noted that the Governor has  never ailed to fulfill his promise.
The  Speaker said Governor Wike has made the people of the state proud and has confounded critics  of the PDP-led administration in the State.
He restated the Assembly’s commitment  to work harmoniously  with the  executive to deliver democracy dividends in the state.
Also congratulating the  Governor,  the Chairman of the  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State,  Bro Felix Obuah  noted that Wike was just one out of the 36  Governors  nationwide to raise his head  above all in the area of development.
He said the awards  have once again showed that the development strides of Governor Wike are being appreciated by the people of the State and Nigeria.
Obuah who reaffirmed that Governor Wike deserved the awards because of the milestones  recorded in just less than  two years of his  administration, also  added that the Governor  has  exceeded expectation of his admirers and critics.
He expressed the hope that the awards would spur the Governor to do more for the people of the state, and called for support from all segments of the populace  to enable Governor  Wike deliver on all his promises  to the people.

 

Enoch Epelle

