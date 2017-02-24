Rivers United Supporters Club Gets N1m Grant

Barely two days after Rivers State Government fulfilled its pledge to Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt; the state Ministry of Sports has also made good its promise to the Supporters Club of the team, as they presented N1m as take-off grant.

While presenting the cheque yesterday in Port Harcourt, the state Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, expressed joy over the impressive performance of the supporters club over time.

He urged the supporters club to generate revenue for themselves rather than waiting for government to do everything.

“I commend the leadership of the Supporters Club, because you have increased your membership to reasonable level.

“This is the way supporters club should be. I am excited. This is the joy we have been waiting for. On your own you have to ensure that all your members have the replica jersey. Rivers United is our own and our brand to sell,” Iyaye said.

The commissioner further advised the supporters club to use the money judiciously and not to allow the money to cause confusion among them.

“We don’t want this little money to cause confusion, but we want to see how this money can generate more revenue. Rivers United FC is our brand and we want to sell our brand,” he stated.

In his response, the chairman of the supporters club, Franklin Owhor, said the supporters club is poised to make Rivers United the biggest club in Nigeria, adding the supporters club have a reputable marketing and business committee to make profit for the association.

“I used this forum to thank His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, the Executive Governor of Rivers State for all that he has been doing for the club and also the association. I also congratulate him as he bagged the Best Governor of the Year award. I further thank the commissioner for keeping his promises,” Owhor said.

Tonye Orabere