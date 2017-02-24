Rita Dominic Emerges The Sun Personality Of The Year

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has been named The Sun Nollywood personality of the year at the 2017 The Sun Newspaper Awards held on Saturday, February 18. The 14th edition of the awards was anchored by Senator Dino Melaye.

The award was presented to the actress by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon Abike Dabiri Erewa.

Other winners of The Sun Nollywood Personality of the Year Award include, Kunle Afolayan and Omoni Oboli.

Dominic has also been nominated for the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award for her role in the historical drama, ’76. The award is scheduled to hold on March 4.

Rita Dominic made her debut in Nollywood in 1998 in the movie “A Time to Kill.” The actress who is a fashion icon in Nollywood has featured in Fugitive, All My life, Surulere, among others.

The actress recently hinted on the arrival of her own child soon when asked of her opinion on motherhood in a recent interview.