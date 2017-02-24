Pete Edochie Proffers Solution To Corruption

For respected Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, one of the ways government can stop corruption amongst its officials is by asking them to change the way they take their oath of office. Instead of swearing to the Almighty God, may be swearing with lesser gods will stop officials from illegally dipping their hands into state coffers.

“Ghana is a predominantly Christian country, just like Nigeria is. If people swear by the Bible, they go out and steal. What about if they swear by the local deities, that will curb corruption, because the mere thought of it, it will stop corruption,” known for his usage of witty proverbs while delivering his lines in movies, Pete Edochie was in Ghana to star in a movie by popular Ghanaian filmmaker, Kofi Asamoah.

Not done with his earlier statement on the matter, he continued; “God gives you a long rope according to the Bible, the local deities don’t. The moment you go against them, they will kill you. If you swear that you are not going to take a kobo from the government and you do, you will be cut down. If you must employ culture to fight corruption, I am recommending that we start by making the government officials swear by the local deities”.