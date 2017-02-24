Ogu/Bolo CTC Boss Harps On Security, Staff Welfare

The Caretaker Committee chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Mrs. Daisy Odualaka Tamunoene, has restated her resolve to liaise with the chiefs, elders and other stakeholders at all times to sustain the prevailing peace in the area.

Tamunoene, who made this assertion after a meeting with the Heads of security outfits in her office in Ogu, Tuesday, stressed the need to know the challenges of those in charge of security of lives and property in the area, and chat a way forward.

The Ogu/Bolo Local Government boss noted that they must be carried along in order to avoid security risk in the various communities in the area.

Tamunoene hinted that security personnel have vowed to do their best to maintain the peace in accordance with her policy to liaise with the chiefs, elders and all stakeholders.

She expressed optimism that with all hands on ground, there would be continued peace and security of lives and property in the area, soliciting for their co-operation and total support to achieve set goals.

The meeting was attended by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Ogu Police Headquarters, the Head, Joint Task Force (JTF), that of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, State Intelligent Bureau (SIB) and Department of State Security (DSS).

The Ogu/Bolo CTC boss, Mrs. Daisy Odualaka Tamunoene had earlier held a meeting with the executive of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ogu/Bolo chapter led by Mrs. Tamunoimama Dikeogu, to fashion out ways of having a better working condition between the committee members and council staff.