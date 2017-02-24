Niger Tornadoes Outline Plans To Defeat Gombe

Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna says it has perfected the pattern of play to defeat visiting Gombe United FC in the ongoing 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in Lokoja on Sunday.

Abubakar Bala, Tornadoes’ Technical Adviser, said this in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Minna.

“It is a home match and we are prepared for it because Gombe United is equally a good side; so we will not underrate them.

“It is going to be a serious game but we will defeat them because of the strategy we have put in place.

“On that day, you will see better Tornadoes because the boys now understand their selves better.

“We have also improved our attacking strategy to include a different pattern for home matches and another pattern for away matches,’’ Bala said.

Similarly, Aliko Mustapha, Tornadoes’ captain, who said that the players were adequately prepared for the encounter, expressed optimism that they would secure the maximum three points against Gombe United.

“We have trained so hard because the visiting Gombe United FC is a good club but we have our plans on how to overcome them by God’s grace.

“We understand ourselves now on the pitch, so we will play according to instructions from our coach to triumph,’’ he said.