INEC Concludes Awareness Campaign In Etche.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)has concluded its awareness and voters education in Etche and Omuma Local Government Areas ahead of tomorrow’s legislative elections.

The Public Relations Officer of the commission, Anthonia Imobi who stated this in a telephone interview with The Tide said that the commission had done what it suppose to do to ensure free and fair polls.

Imobi noted that the commission is working round the clock to ensure a hitch-free poll saying that the commission had met with all relevant agencies, stakeholders, community leaders and opinion leaders to streamline the way forward for a successful conclusion of the polls.

INEC had forthnight ago, through its Resident Electoral Commissioner, expressed its willingness to conclude the Etche Constituency 11 and Etche/ Omuma Federal Constituency elections.

The Commission in a statement said the elections is for the conclusion of the outstanding 2015 election which could not be concluded during last December re-run polls, following violence that characterized the process.

The statement signed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Rivers State, Elder Aniedi Ikoiwak explained that the election would hold in 147 polling units within the 19 Registration areas (Wards) in Etche local Government Area and one Polling unit (Umuogba community) in Omuma Local Government Area.

Ikoiwak appealed to all eligible voters in the affected constituencies and local government areas to go back to their wards and units on the said date to vote for their preferred candidate, assuring the public of a credible and fair conclusion of the election in Etche Local Government Area and that the security agencies have been contacted to provide adequate security on the election day.

The Tide gathered that elections will take place Afara, Igbo 1,2 and 3,Egwi/Opiro and Nihi.

Other communities where the polls will take place in include Odufor, Obibi/Akwukabi,Obite,Ohehi,Ozuzu Ulakwo.

The rest are Igbodo,Akwa/Odogwa,Akpoku/Umuoye, Ndashi, Mba,Owu, while Omuma the poll will be for Umuogba1 community, Afara,Igbo1,2 and 3,Egwi/Opiro,Nihi,Odufor,Ulakwo and Akwa/Odogwa.

Meanwhile, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged the people of Etche and Omuma to be peaceful and orderly during the elections.

The state director of the agency, Mr. Oliver Wollugbom who gave the advice in a statement in Port Harcourt also called on all stakeholders involved in the election particularly, the security agencies and INEC to live above board in the conduct of the election.

He said the Agency expects maximum cooperation from all to have a peaceful elections that the representative that the people desire would be elected.