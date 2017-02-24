Group Flays FG Over Plot To Destabilise Rivers

A group under the auspices of Citizens Cultural Renaissance Initiative (CCURI) has condemned what it described as the “Petty and Unhealthy Partnership” displayed by the Presidency in Rivers State during the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo’s visit to the state.

The body, which picked holes in the separate and special meeting between the Acting President and leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the visit pointed out that such a diversionary move was capable of destabilising the state.

Expressing its discontent, in a press statement signed by the president, Lawrence Davies and the secretary, Precious Okpudh of the body pointed out that it was fundamentally wrong for the Federal Government to see Rivers State through the prisms of the APC.

The statement which accused the presidency of plot to delegitimise the duly elected government of Rivers State, recalled that such unstatemanity display of partisanship never occurred during the Acting President’s visit to Bayelsa and Delta States.

The statement further warned that such calculated ploy against the government and people of Rivers State, would fan the embers of discord, division and avoidable strife if not put to check.

The group, however, commended the Acting President over his tour of the Niger Delta States, noting that, the town hall meetings would go a long way towards better appreciation by the Federal Government of the “urgent need for discernible actions towards addressing the challenges in the Niger Delta regions”.

The group also lauded the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his mature leadership of the state, despite obvious challenges.

Taneh Beenmene