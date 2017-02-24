Etche/Omuma Rerun: Rivers People ’ve Already Spoken -Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says there is no fear for tomorrow’s rerun legislative elections in Etche/Omuma Constituency as far as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies will provide level playing ground.

Speaking in Okehi, headquarters of Etche Local Government Area last Wednesday as part of campaigns for the Etche/Omuma federal Constituency rerun elections slated for tomorrow, Chief Wike said the report of INEC indicting security agencies for malpractices that marred the 10th December rerun last year has provided opportunity for both INEC and security agencies to do things right.

This time, he said, the will of the people should be allowed to prevail, “ Etche is a peaceful land and therefore the people should be allowed to choose their representatives.”

He urged the people not to allow what took place on 10th December rerun to repeat itself as he called on them to come out and defend their votes.

Wike assured that the state government is ready to do more projects in the area, considering the fact that the constituency already has various projects ongoing and that more would come.

The only way to reciprocate government gesture, the governor maintained, is to ensure that PDP candidates win in the elections.

On their part, two PDP chieftains, Chief Sergeant Awuse and Prince Uche Secondus called on the people of Etche and Omuma constituency to come en masse and defend their votes.

In the words of Chief Awuse,, “this is the concluding part of the elections so no matter what anybody is planning…We are 100 per cent sure that Etche people will make the difference. PDP is the party to beat.”

For Prince Secondus, “what they did on 10th December last year they will not do it in Etche again.”

The former Acting National Chairman of PDP said Nigerians are watching and it was high time they stopped using federal might to upturn the peoples will.

Meanwhile, candidate of the PDP for the Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Chief Jerome Amadi Eke has assured of victory in Saturday’s rerun.

He said, ‘ I am 100 percent ready and prepared.”

Chief Eke noted that the elections will cement the victory of the PDP as he has over 17,000 votes ahead of his contender.

He disclosed that out of the 337 units in the area, elections will take place in 147 units, as he called on the people to ensure the PDP sustains its lead and victory come tomorrow.