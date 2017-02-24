Dekor Concludes Documentation At Tribunal

The House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), in Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Hon Dumnamene Dekor said his counsel has concluded all paper filings at the Tribunal.

Hon Dekor who disclosed this to The Tide last Thursday in Port Harcourt noted that he was of the belief that the tribunal would deliver judgment in his favour because the December 10 poll was rigged.

The PDP candidate disclosed that in two weeks time the tribunal would commence seating, adding that many things were wrong during and after the elections.

He noted that he went to the court because the process was hijacked by those who believe that they have the military and security agencies backing them, adding he would not relent till justice is delivered in his favour.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared his opponent of the All Progressives Congress (APC),Hon Moris Pronue as the winner of the election, but that decision did not go down well with the PDP and majority of the people of Khana and Gokana.