C’River: Whistle Blower To Get N1m Reward

In a bid to check the incidence of kidnapping and armed robbery in Cross River State, Governor, Ben Ayade, has announced the sum of N1million for anyone who can offer information leading to the arrest of kidnappers and armed robbers in the state.

The Executive Order, christened “Hafiz law”, according to Governor Ayade, stipulates that “anybody who whistle blows on an armed robber or a kidnapper and by intelligence or investigation that armed robber or kidnapper is found to be true, that person is entitled to N1million.”

The governor who spoke during a courtesy call on him by the newly posted Commissioner of Police to the state, Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, said that “from today, there is a whistle blowing law in Cross River that guarantees you N1million when you discover an armed robber, somebody who is in illegal possession of firearms, or somebody you know is a kidnapper or harbouring a kidnapped victim or offer any information leading to the arrest of an armed robber or kidnapper.”

Frowning on a situation where people arrested on issues relating to armed robbery or kidnapping find their way back into street without prosecution, Ayade said: “We will give you the financial support to continue to feed them until the law takes its full course.”

the governor who noteed that the police has the capacity and intelligence to determine when one is falsely accused so that the innocent does not unnecessarily get trapped,he said that “anybody caught in the act or there is sufficient evidence that corroborates that action, that he is involved in any armed robbery and kidnapping, it is our responsibility as public servants who are in charge of the security of this state to ensure that such dangerous people do not get back to the society , unless the law finds them innocent.”

Ayade remarked that “Cross Riverians are not known for trouble, but are leading light of civilization, pointing out that 991/2 per cent of criminals arrested in the state are traceable to other states as Calabar is a metropolitan city and bedeviled with some challenges.”

He assured the new police commissioner of his administration’s readiness to offer any institutional support, as Cross River will not compromise the recommendation by the Canadian website where Calabar, because of its safe nature was selected among three safest cities for Canadians who wish to come to Nigeria.

Earlier, CP Inuwa, stated that he was ready to work with anybody who is willing to assist the police in ensuring that the state remains peaceful.

“I have come to work and I am ready to work day and night. I don’t believe in sitting down in the office. I must achieve my mandate, I will not let the country, government and the Inspector General of Police down,” the police commissioner assured.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar