Athlete Urges Parents To Engage Wards In Swimming

A National Swimmer Graham Tebesan, yesterday urged parents to engage their wards in swimming activities in order to increase participation at the grassroots.

Tebesan told newsmen in Lagos that early participation would enable their wards to adapt to the rudiments of the sport.

The athletes said that he started swimming at the age of six and thereafter developed interest in the sport.

“Most of the notable swimmers we hear about in the world started swimming at a tender age before making it to the top.

“Nigeria can also produce world beaters in swimming if parents can encourage their children to embrace swimming very early in life by enrolling them in swimming classes.

“At a tender age, a child is flexible and will quickly adapt to swimming skills unlike someone who started swimming at age 15 and above,’’ he said

Tebesan, who represented the country at the 2007 All Africa Games in Algeria, also urged schools to organise swimming competitions to identify budding talents in the sport.

Tidesports gathered that Tebesan, who is also a Naval personnel, won 14 gold in swimming at the water events of the 11th Nigerian Navy Games held from February 6 to February 11 in Lagos.