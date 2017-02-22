Youth Jubilate Over Ugwuanyi’s Victory

Youths in Enugu State last Thursday stormed major streets of the coal city in celebration of the Appeal Court judgment affirming, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as winner of the 2014 PDP governorship primaries.

The youths under the auspices of Concerned People of Enugu led by Mr Emmanuel Jonathan, were drawn from across the state including higher institutions.

The group converged at Okpara Square and marched through Presidential Road and adjoining streets chanting solidarity songs.

The youths carried placards some of which read: ‘No more distractions’, ‘Time for good governance’, ‘Sen. Ayogu Eze support Gov. Ugwuanyi, we are brothers’, ‘No victor, no vanquished’.

Jonathan told newsmen that the victory had put to rest the dispute with Sen. Ayogu Eze.

Eze was declared winner of a parallel primary election in November 2014, prior to the 2015 general elections.

Jonathan said that the judgment was a big relief to residents of the state who were happy with the leadership style of the governor.

“We have been worried but this judgment has liberated us.

“We want to appeal to the governor to continue with his good governance because the people are happy with his people-oriented and all inclusive leadership style.

“That is what democracy is all about,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan said that with the victory, they would use the platform to mobilise support for the governor.

The Tide the Court of Appeal in Abuja in its judgment on February 15 affirmed the governor as the authentic winner of the PDP 2014 primary elections in the state.

Eze had gone to court on the ground that the parallel primary election that returned him as winner was conducted with the authentic PDP delegates’ list while the one used to return the governor was forged.