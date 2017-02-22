THE STATES

Benue

The Benue State Civil Service Commission said last Friday that it was developing a database to have information on every civil servant in the state.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Jerry Agada made the disclosure while speaking in an interview with newsmen in Makurdi.

Agada said the database would enable the government to know the exact number of civil servants employed in the state and those due for retirement.

He said the measures were aimed at repositioning the service for higher service delivery.

Borno

The Borno State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested three herbal medicine vendors who disguised as employers to defraud unemployed youths.

The Commandant of the corps, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Abdullahi said the suspects were arrested on February 14 at Kofar Shehu area, Maiduguri.

He said that the culprits posed as employers of labour and tried to dupe unemployed youths by taking money from them and promising to give them jobs.

“Their nefarious activities were reported by two of the victims (names withheld) who said that they had collected about N5,000 each from them for a job.

FCT

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has assented to Pension Rights of Judges(Amendment) Act, 2017, and six other bills passed by the National Assembly.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang.

Enang listed other bills assented to by the Acting President as: Oaths(Amendment) Act, 2017; Defence Space Administration Act, 2017; Veterinary Surgeons(Amendment)Act, 2017, and National Film and Video Censors Board(Amendment)Act, 2017.

Others are- Nigeria Institute of Soil Science(Establishment, etc.) Act, 2017, and Mortgage Institutions(Amendment)Act, 2016.

Jigawa

The Chairman of Jigawa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Malam Sanusi Madobi, last Sunday vowed to check the activities of ‘quacks’ parading themselves as journalists in the state.

Madobi told newsmen in Dutse that the council would not fold its arms and allow people that did not belong to the profession smear the image of genuine journalists.

“As professional and industrial union coordinating the affairs of journalists in the state, we will not allow any body to engage in any act that could dent the image of our profession’’

He therefore advised those that were not having the requisite qualification to practice the profession, to leave the state or risk being handed over to the appropriate authorities.

Kaduna

Col. Kingsley has been appointed as the new Deputy Director 1 Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Army 1 Mechanized Division, Kaduna.

A statement by Col Shuaibu Nuhu in Kaduna last Friday said the new Deputy Director Public Relation, took over from Col. Usman Abdul, who retired from service after 35 years.

Umoh is a product of the Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course 40, and has a Master’s Degree in Media and Communication of the Pan-African University Lagos.

He is a recipient of Meritorious Service Star and fellow of the National Defence College.

Katsina

The General Manager of Katsina State Radio, Alhaji Sani Kabowo, last Saturday commended physically-challenged persons engaged in business and commercial activities in the state.

Kabomo gave the commendation while receiving members of the Physically Handicapped Association of Nigeria (PHAN), Katsina State chapter, who visited him in Katsina.

“The physically-challenged people in Katsina State deserve commendation for embracing business activities to make ends meet.

“The fact that the physically-challenged have embraced trading, commercial and business activities will surely prevent them from vagaries of begging and over-dependence on relatives and parents.

Kogi

A socio-cultural group, Kogi Integrity Group has urged police to investigate the activities of some politicians as part of efforts to scale down criminal activities in Kogi State.

Addressing a news conference in Lokoja last Sunday, the group said that some politicians did not identify, had been aggravating the security situation of the state through their actions and utterances , saying that they should be investigated.

“ Those who celebrate insecurity can as well sponsor insecurity. Security agencies should place certain politicians on the spot for scrutiny , “ the leader of the group, Mr Dare Michael said during the news conference.

He said that the politicians were not comfortable with the success of the administration of Gov. Yahaya Bello , especially the huge favourable response to his industrial friendly policies, hence their decision to create a state of insecurity.

Kwara

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Olushola Amore has shut down a training camp of Peace Corps of Nigeria in Offa Local Government Area of the state, describing it as illegal.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the development to newsmen last Friday in Ilorin.

He said the commissioner viewed the camp as illegal, hence the shut down.

The Tide reports that the National Assembly had in November 2016 passed the bill establishing the Peace Corps of Nigeria and it is currently awaiting presidential assent.

Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has recorded five deaths from 50 different disasters in the last three days within Ogun and Lagos states.

The spokesman of the agency Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, told newsmen on Sunday in Lagos that the incidents happened from Friday to Sunday in the two states.

Farinloye said, “Emergency agencies in Ogun and Lagos states have attended to about 50 different disasters from Friday till now.

“There was a reported case of fire outbreak at Rida National Plastic Company, Oshodi, Lagos on Sunday; a car explosion in Abeokuta, and wild bush fire at Ipokia in Ogun respectively.’’

Nasarawa

Head of Faith Hill Prophetic Assembly, Abuja, Bishop Emmanuel Musa-Jatau, has promised to pay WAEC and NECO registration fees for prison inmates in Nasarawa State.

Musa-Jata, who made the promise lastFriday when he visited Lafia prison in commemoration of his 54th birthday,explained that the gesture was targeted at inmates interested in pursuing their education.

The cleric, therefore, requested the prison management to compile the names of inmates in the state and forward them to him, in good time, for further action.

“We need the names of even those who have secured admission or are seeking admission into the National Open University of Nigeria,” he said.

Niger

Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested two men-Mohammed Abubakar,22, (a.k.a A3) and Adamu Umar, 25, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Niger State.

The suspects are commercial vehicle drivers at Kasuwan Gwari Motor Park, in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger.

The Director-General, Child Right Protection Agency, Mrs Mariam Kolo, told newsmen last Saturday in Minna, that the suspects were arrested by the NSCDC officials.

He said that they were brought to the agency when it was discovered that the girl was carrying a four-month pregnancy.

Kolo said that the victim’s grandmother reported the case to the security outfit, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Plateau

Very few motorists in Plateau State have installed the “speed limit” device in their vehicles, three weeks after the deadline, according to Mr Crawford Otti, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) sector commander, Mr Crawford Otti.

The Tide source, reports that FRSC had given motorists, especially commercial vehicles and fleet operators up to February 1, to comply with the directive.

Otti said in Jos on Sunday, that his command was facing “a stiff resistance” from the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“Most motorists have complained of the exorbitant price of the device; they say that it is not affordable.”

Taraba

The Taraba Tiv Youth Frontier last Saturday urged Governor Darius Ishaku to expedite action on the resettlement and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

The Chairman of the group, Mr Dooior Torkula, made the appeal in a statement issued in Jalingo.

Torkula said that the quick return of the IDPs to their homes would enable them to participate in the forthcoming Local Government elections in the state scheduled for February. 25.

“We call on Gov. Ishaku to provide adequate security to enable the IDPs in various camps across the state to return to their homes.

“Most of these IDPs are farmers and you know, the earlier they return home, the better, as it will enhance food security in the state,” the chairman said.

Zamfara

The Zamfara State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has urged residents in the state to be safety conscious while dealing with fire during the harmattan period to avert fire disasters.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Malam Sanusi Kwatarkwashi, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Gusau on Sunday.

“We need to be safety conscious and avoid anything that can result in fire outbreaks.

“Also, we should be careful about how to handle candles, matches, electric and gas stoves in daily activities of our various houses.