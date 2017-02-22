Senators Blast S’ Africa Over Attacks On Nigerians

Nigerian Parliamentarian, have condemned recent attacks on Nigerian citizens in South Africa, while they called on the Federal Government to review its foreign policies in the interest of Nigerians especially those in diaspora.

Senators reacting to the recent attack on Nigerians running their legitimate businesses in South Africa , yesterday regretted that the attack, coming from young South Africans against black Africans mostly Nigerians, .is unfortunate.

Spokesman of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi described the action as very unfortunate , recounting Nigeria’s contributions and sacrifice in the struggle for liberation of the blacks in the then apartheid – South Africa.

Senate Aliyu pointed out that enormous resources was spent by Nigeria to achieve the freedom , the South Africans are enjoying today .

Sabi who was quick in condeming the xenophobic attacks in recent times which have claimed the lives of several Nigerian citizens stressed that it is abominable, and does not tell well about the historic relationship between the two countries.

His words “ It doesn’t tell well about our relationship with South Africa dating back to history. The government of South Africa should rise up to the occasion and call these young guys to order, and let them know what Nigeria contributed in their quest for freedom.”

The Senator also called on the Nigerian government to quickly review its foreign policies.

“ No doubt Nigeria plays the big brother role by doing the needful when they are in need and get them freedom, We go into these other African countries and spend huge resources as if we are unmindful of our own problems. But when it comes to their economy they see us as parasites.,” he said .

The senate spokesman emphasized that the era of being father christmas is gone, “ we have our own problems to cater for,” Sabi stated, insisting that Nigerians deserve better treatment.

Similarly., Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West), urged the government to have a foreign policy that focuses on protection of its citizens abroad.

Meanwhile, Nigerians had urged the African Union to step in to stop what it said were “xenophobic attacks” on its citizens and other Africans in South Africa.

The presidency said there was a need for the continental body to “intervene urgently,” claiming that in the last two years “about 116” Nigerians had been killed, including 20 last year.

“This is unacceptable to the people and government of Nigeria,” a senior presidential aide on foreign affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said in an emailed statement.

There was no independent verification of the claimed number of deaths, which may have been the result of wider criminal activities rather than anti-immigrant sentiment.

According to the Nigerian Union in South Africa, there are about 800,000 Nigerians in South Africa, many of them living in Johannesburg.

The community was hit badly by the wave of xenophobic violence that hit the country in April 2015 but South African police said only seven Nigerians died.

An independent watchdog has said 640 people died from police brutality or in custody in South Africa.

Dabiri-Erewa renewed Abuja’s call on the government in Pretoria to take “decisive and definite measures” to protect Nigerian citizens and other Africans in South Africa.

She said there was credible information that more attacks were being planned for today and tomorrow.

Nigeria has met senior South African officials, including the resident high commissioner to protest against the attacks on its citizens.

South African police and government officials were not immediately available to comment.

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja