NPFL: Rivers Utd, Pillars In Titanic Clash In PH

Barely three days after overcoming AS Real Bamako of Mali in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions league to progress to the first round, Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt will today be involved in another testing tie in their bid to achieve glory on different fronts this season.

Today, at the same Yakubu Gowon Stadium, where the Malians were trounced 4-0, one of the leading teams in the domestic scene, Kano Pillars FC will present another challenge for the pride of Rivers.

The encounter is one of the week nine fixtures of the 2017 league season that was rescheduled due to United’s Continental engagement last weekend.

It will certainly be a block buster at the venue as both United and Pillars are heavy weights in the NPFL. Pillars have always proved a hard nut to crack but with the mood in Rivers United camp, especially, after the comprehensive annihilation of their continental opponents on Sunday, it will take some efforts from the visitors to keep them in check.

As usual, coach Stanley Eguma would set up his team to go all out for the maximum points at stake, knowning that it is only victory that would sustain early efforts to be among the frontliners this season.

Interestingly, with the display of the Festus Austin led United last Sunday, particularly, the effervescent Bernard Ovoke, Mercurial Eseosa Igbinoba and hard working Gabriel Olalekan among others, Kano Pillars will certainly have their hands full in the tie.

However, United must be on their toes as the visitors posses the quality to hurt them.

The match promises to be one of the games of the season and fans are expected to thong the revenue and behold a potentially exciting spectre.