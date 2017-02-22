Nigeria ’ll Actualise 2020 UN Declaration – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that the country would actualise the year 2020 United Nations (UN) declaration on reduction of road crashes.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Lagos State Command, Mr Hyginus Omeje, made the remark in an interview with newsmen last Sunday at the Corps’ 29th thanksgiving ceremony at the Four Gospel Church, Haruna Zonal Headquarters, College Road, Lagos.

Omeje said that the Corps could actualise the UN declarations, saying that countries should endeavour to reduce road crashes by half on or before the year 2020.

“Every year, we always look back to see where we are coming from and where we are going and the risky nature of the job has also given the Corps the opportunity to thank God for his protection, year-in, year-out.

“That’s why we are appreciating God today for his mercies and all he has been able to allow us achieve and accomplish in 2016, in terms of reducing the number of crashes on the roads.

“However, I see the country actualising the UN declaration on reduction of road crashes in 2020,” Omeje said.

According to him, the Corps has adopted some technological means through which road crashes could be drastically reduced.

He said that with the implementation and enforcement of speed limiters, road crashes would be reduced to the barest minimum.